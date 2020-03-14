POSTPONED - Family Science Fair at Ness Gardens

Published: 12th March 2020 15:57

Statement from Ness Gardens: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are postponing the Science Fair scheduled to take place at Ness Botanic Gardens on Saturday the 14th of March 2020.

"We hope to reschedule this event for later in the year. Please keep a look out for details of the rescheduled event.

"At the present time, all other events at Ness are taking place as planned, however please do check our social media channels before travelling."





