13 Mar 2020 - Stan Boardman's Comedy Lounge at Neston RBL

Published: 29th February 2020 11:30

Neston's Royal British Legion is a welcoming venue for a wide range of entertainment.

Special events coming up....

March 2020:



Friday 13th - Stan Boardman's Comedy Lounge (£10)

Stan and three other top class comedians will perform for you in the lounge of the club - tickets VERY limited, so grab yours before they're gone.









Friday 27th - The Soul & Motown Show with the Brothers Kay (£10)

April 2020:

Friday 10th - Simon Mark As Peter Kay with Chief Support Mark Langley (£10)

Saturday 25th - Stayin' Alive : the UK's #1 Bee Gees Tribute

June 2020:

Friday 27th - The Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Show With The Counterfeit Crickets (£10)

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

Tel: 0151 336 4630

