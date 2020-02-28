28 Feb 2020 - Take That Back at Neston RBL
|Published: 30th January 2020 11:47
Neston's Royal British Legion is a welcoming venue for a wide range of entertainment.
Special events coming up....
March 2020
Friday 27th - The Soul & Motown Show with the Brothers Kay (£10)
April 2020:
Friday 25th - Stayin' Alive : the UK's #1 Bee Gees Tribute
June 2020:
Friday 27th - The Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Show With The Counterfeit Crickets (£10)
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
Tel: 0151 336 4630
