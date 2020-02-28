  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

28 Feb 2020 - Take That Back at Neston RBL

Published: 30th January 2020 11:47

Neston's Royal British Legion is a welcoming venue for a wide range of entertainment.

Special events coming up....

February 2020:
 
Friday 28th - Take That Back (£10)
 
Take That Back at Neston RBL

 
March 2020

Friday 27th - The Soul & Motown Show with the Brothers Kay (£10)

April 2020:

Friday 25th - Stayin' Alive : the UK's #1 Bee Gees Tribute 

June 2020:

Friday 27th - The Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Show With The Counterfeit Crickets (£10)

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
Tel: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Twitter

Neston Life

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies