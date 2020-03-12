  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

12 Mar 2020 - Burton & Neston History Society Meeting & Talk

Published: 2nd March 2020 09:03

This month's meeting features a talk by Wirral Archaeology Society - latest projects.

With particular attention to the discovery of a Viking Longship under a pub car park in Meols.

Viking longship

Thursday 12 March 2020, 8pm (doors 7.30pm)
 
Gladstone Village Hall

The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

New BNHS Website

Burton & Neston History Society now has a website with details of events, how to find us, articles on the history of Burton and Neston - click here.

Coming up:

9th April - 'The rise of Tranmere' by Mary Ward


 Gladstone Village Hall


 

Comments

