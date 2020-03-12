12 Mar 2020 - Burton & Neston History Society Meeting & Talk
|Published: 2nd March 2020 09:03
This month's meeting features a talk by Wirral Archaeology Society - latest projects.
With particular attention to the discovery of a Viking Longship under a pub car park in Meols.
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH
Burton & Neston History Society now has a website with details of events, how to find us, articles on the history of Burton and Neston - click here.
Coming up:
9th April - 'The rise of Tranmere' by Mary Ward
Comments
