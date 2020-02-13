13 Feb 2020 - Burton & Neston History Society Meeting & Talk
|Published: 13th February 2020 09:14
This month's meeting features a talk by Phil Pritchard: Defending Wirral: Burton Marsh in World War II
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH
Burton & Neston History Society now has a website with details of events, how to find us, articles on the history of Burton and Neston - click here.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.