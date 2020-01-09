  • Bookmark this page

9 Jan 2020 - Burton & Neston History Society Meeting & Talk

Published: 6th January 2020 10:04

December's meeting features a talk by Jonathan Pepler on William Lloyd Holden (1805 - 1887): map surveyor.

William Lloyd Holden

Thursday 9 January 2020, 8pm
 
Gladstone Village Hall

The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

New BNHS Website

Burton & Neston History Society now has a website with details of events, how to find us, articles on the history of Burton and Neston - click here.

Coming up:

Thursday 13th February 2020  - Phil Pritchard: Defending Wirral: Burton Marsh in World War II  


 Gladstone Village Hall


 

