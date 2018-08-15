4 Feb 2020 - Young At Heart Afternoon at Neston Parish Church

Published: 4th February 2020 08:56

Neston Parish Church invites older people in the community who would like a couple of hours of socialising, to come along to their regular 'Young at Heart' event.

Meet up with other people and enjoy some time chatting, playing old style board games such as ludo, snakes and ladders, chess, draughts, chequers, scrabble, dominoes and cards as well as having a cup of tea, coffee and cake.

The afternoon is free and open to all and takes place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 2-4pm

Neston Parish Church

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

