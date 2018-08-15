  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Andrew's Estates

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

4 Feb 2020 - Young At Heart Afternoon at Neston Parish Church

Published: 4th February 2020 08:56

Neston Parish Church invites older people in the community who would like a couple of hours of socialising, to come along to their regular 'Young at Heart' event.

Young at Heart

Meet up with other people and enjoy some time chatting, playing old style board games such as ludo, snakes and ladders, chess, draughts, chequers, scrabble, dominoes and cards as well as having a cup of tea, coffee and cake.

The afternoon is free and open to all and takes place on the first Tuesday of the month. 

Tuesday 7 January 2020, 2-4pm

Neston Parish Church
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TZ

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Dy
At 16:19 on 15th August 2018, Dy commented:
I attended this new event last Tuesday. I am a volunteer with Neston Angels. One of the attractions was water colour painting. have never tried this but enjoyed it so much, I am looking forward to the next meeting scheduled for 4th September. Lots of lovely home made cakes too!! Highly recommended.

Dy Brown.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Susan C
At 09:21 on 12th June 2019, Susan C commented:
The water colour painting does sound a lot more rewarding than snakes and ladders or ludo! Each week when I read this, I do wonder about the name 'Young at Heart' - no matter how hard I try to avoid the impression, it still seems patronising - what's wrong with being our real age?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies