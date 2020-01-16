16 Jan 2020 - Neston Flower Society Meeting
|Author: Pat Wood
|Published: 8th January 2020 08:44
At the next meeting of Neston Flower Society there will be a slide show and talk on "The Halls of Wirral" given by Gavin Hunter.
For further information telephone 0151 336 3170.
Thursday 16 January, 10am to 12 noon
Visitors welcome - £5.00.
Neston Civic Hall,
Hinderton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9PE.
