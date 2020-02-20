  • Bookmark this page

20 Feb 2020 - Neston Flower Society Meeting

Author: Pat Wood Published: 11th February 2020 17:45

At the next meeting of Neston Flower Society there will feature Debbie Davies from Formby with her demonstration "Floral Fashions."

Neston Flower Society meeting

At this month's meeting members are asked to 'Bring A Friend For Free!'

 For further information telephone 0151 336 3170.
 
Thursday 20 February,  10am to 12 noon
 
Visitors welcome - £5.00. 
 

Neston Civic Hall,
Hinderton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9PE.

