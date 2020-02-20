20 Feb 2020 - Neston Flower Society Meeting
|Author: Pat Wood
|Published: 11th February 2020 17:45
At the next meeting of Neston Flower Society there will feature Debbie Davies from Formby with her demonstration "Floral Fashions."
At this month's meeting members are asked to 'Bring A Friend For Free!'
Neston Civic Hall,
Hinderton Road,
Neston,
CH64 9PE.
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.