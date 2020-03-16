Cancelled - Neston Flower Society Meeting

Published: 16th March 2020 07:26

It is with regret that the Committee have decided to cancel our next meeting at Neston Civic Hall on Thursday 19th March.

We want our members to be safe and well. This directive has come from NAFAS HQ London.

As soon as we are able we will continue.

Irene Pugh - Chairman.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.