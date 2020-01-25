25 Jan 2020 - Burns Night Ceilidh in Burton
|Published: 7th January 2020 13:32
Shave the Donkey will be accompanying the dancing at Burton's Burns Night Ceilidh.
Alongside the dancing there will be supper and licensed bar.
Tickets £10, with proceeds going to the Village Play Area. Booking essential if you want supper, so please call 0151 665 0870. Alternatively, email ndorman@gladstonevillagehall.org
Saturday 25 January 2020, 7.30pm - 11pm
Gladstone Village Hall
Neston Road
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH
