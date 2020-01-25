  • Bookmark this page

25 Jan 2020 - Burns Night Ceilidh in Burton

Published: 7th January 2020 13:32

Shave the Donkey will be accompanying the dancing at Burton's Burns Night Ceilidh.

Shave the Donkey

Alongside the dancing there will be supper and licensed bar.

Tickets £10, with proceeds going to the Village Play Area.  Booking essential if you want supper, so please call 0151 665 0870.  Alternatively, email ndorman@gladstonevillagehall.org

Saturday 25 January 2020, 7.30pm - 11pm

Gladstone Village Hall
Neston Road
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH

Comments

