  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Andrew's Estates

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

23 Feb 2020 - Pop-Up Cafe at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:59

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station hold regular pop-up Cafés at the popular visitor attraction in Willaston, Wirral

Hadlow Road Cafe

The pop up café is run by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, who are a group of volunteers. All proceeds raised are reinvested back into the station for the conservation and improvement of this fantastic community gem.

Why not pop along to enjoy a bacon sandwich, teacake, piece of cake and a drink in the fantastic surroundings.

10.30am to 1.30pm

Forthcoming dates:

23rd February

15th and 29th March

12th and 26th April

17th and 31st May

14th and 28th June

12th and 26th July

16th and 30th Aug

13th and 27th Sept

11th and 25th Oct

5th Nov (when the day's proceeds will be donated to Children in Need)

No café opening end of November or December 2020
as Santa's Grotto will be held on 6th Dec


Hadlow Road Station
Hadlow Road
Willaston
CH64 2UQ 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies