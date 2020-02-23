23 Feb 2020 - Pop-Up Cafe at Hadlow Road Station

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station hold regular pop-up Cafés at the popular visitor attraction in Willaston, Wirral

The pop up café is run by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, who are a group of volunteers. All proceeds raised are reinvested back into the station for the conservation and improvement of this fantastic community gem.

Why not pop along to enjoy a bacon sandwich, teacake, piece of cake and a drink in the fantastic surroundings.

10.30am to 1.30pm

Forthcoming dates:

23rd February

15th and 29th March

12th and 26th April

17th and 31st May

14th and 28th June

12th and 26th July

16th and 30th Aug

13th and 27th Sept

11th and 25th Oct

5th Nov (when the day's proceeds will be donated to Children in Need)

No café opening end of November or December 2020

as Santa's Grotto will be held on 6th Dec

Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

