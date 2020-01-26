26 Jan 2020 - Pop-Up Cafe at Hadlow Road Station
|Published: 21st January 2020 09:19
The Friends of Hadlow Road Station hold regular pop-up Cafés at the popular visitor attraction in Willaston, Wirral
The pop up café is run by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, who are a group of volunteers. All proceeds raised are reinvested back into the station for the conservation and improvement of this fantastic community gem.
Why not pop along to enjoy a bacon sandwich, teacake, piece of cake and a drink in the fantastic surroundings.
10.30am to 1.30pm
Forthcoming dates:
26th January
23rd February
15th and 29th March
12th and 26th April
17th and 31st May
14th and 28th June
12th and 26th July
16th and 30th Aug
13th and 27th Sept
11th and 25th Oct
5th Nov (when the day's proceeds will be donated to Children in Need)
No café opening end of November or December 2020
as Santa's Grotto will be held on 6th Dec
Hadlow Road Station
Hadlow Road
Willaston
CH64 2UQ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.