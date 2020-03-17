  • Bookmark this page

Cancelled - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Published: 17th March 2020 16:45

Ness Neighbours regret the cancellation of the April Coffee Morning, following Government advice about gatherings of people.

We are hoping to arrange some kind of outdoor event shortly - please watch this space and the Ness Neighbours Facebook Page for information

Cakes at a previous Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

10am to midday.

£2.50 for unlimited tea, coffee, cake and conversation

Everyone welcome whether from Ness or further afield

If it's a nice day, bring your dogs and have your coffee whilst you walk them in company.

For more information, go to www.nessvillagehall.org.uk then click on the "Ness Neighbours" tab

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AT

 

 

