Cancelled - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning
|Published: 17th March 2020 16:45
Ness Neighbours regret the cancellation of the April Coffee Morning, following Government advice about gatherings of people.
We are hoping to arrange some kind of outdoor event shortly - please watch this space and the Ness Neighbours Facebook Page for information
10am to midday.
£2.50 for unlimited tea, coffee, cake and conversation
Everyone welcome whether from Ness or further afield
If it's a nice day, bring your dogs and have your coffee whilst you walk them in company.
For more information, go to www.nessvillagehall.org.uk then click on the "Ness Neighbours" tab
Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AT
Comments
