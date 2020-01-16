  • Bookmark this page

Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
16 Jan 2020 - Neston Civic Society Meeting & Talk

Published: 6th January 2020 10:13

The next meeting of Neston Civic Society include a talk by Ken Pye on Curious Tales of Wirral.

Ken Pye

Ken Pye has talked to the Society before (most recently on New Brighton) and is a highly entertaining and informative speaker.

Visitors are most welcome, for £1.

Thursday 16 January 2020, 8pm
 

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ

Contact: Janet Griffiths 0151 336 5478, email janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com

See also: Neston is an award-winning town

 

 

 


 

