16 Jan 2020 - Neston Civic Society Meeting & Talk

The next meeting of Neston Civic Society include a talk by Ken Pye on Curious Tales of Wirral.

Ken Pye has talked to the Society before (most recently on New Brighton) and is a highly entertaining and informative speaker.

Visitors are most welcome, for £1.







Thursday 16 January 2020, 8pm



Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall

Moorside Lane

Neston

CH64 6UZ

Contact: Janet Griffiths 0151 336 5478, email janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com

