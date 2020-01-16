16 Jan 2020 - Neston Civic Society Meeting & Talk
|Published: 6th January 2020 10:13
The next meeting of Neston Civic Society include a talk by Ken Pye on Curious Tales of Wirral.
Ken Pye has talked to the Society before (most recently on New Brighton) and is a highly entertaining and informative speaker.
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ
Contact: Janet Griffiths 0151 336 5478, email janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com
