19 Mar 2020 - Neston Civic Society Meeting & Talk
The next meeting of Neston Civic Society includes a talk by Gillian Williams on 'A Loop in Time - the strange story of Puddington'
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church Hall
Moorside Lane
Neston
CH64 6UZ
Contact: Janet Griffiths 0151 336 5478, email janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com
Members were delighted to hear that Neston & Little Neston had won the Award for the Most Improved Village in Cheshire. The Society had entered the Best Kept Village competition since 2005, recently entering jointly with Neston Town Council. This will be the last time the competition will be held, and the cast-iron plaque will be displayed outside Neston Town Hall.
