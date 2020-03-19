  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Andrew's Sales & Lettings

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

19 Mar 2020 - Neston Civic Society Meeting & Talk - POSTPONED

Published: 11th March 2020 10:15

Neston Civic Society have postponed their scheduled meeting and talk planned for March 19.

Chairman Rob Ward said: "We are conscious that older people are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, and many of our members are elderly or in contact with older people. We are grateful to our speaker, Gillian Williams, for offering to give her talk on Puddington at a later date.

"Meanwhile the committee will continue to keep a close eye on Neston, and to comment on local planning applications at our monthly meetings.

"We will decide about future talks when we see how the epidemic is progressing."

 

Puddington


Contact: Janet Griffiths 0151 336 5478, email janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com

See also: Neston is an award-winning town

Members were delighted to hear that Neston & Little Neston had won the Award for the Most Improved Village in Cheshire. The Society had entered the Best Kept Village competition since 2005, recently entering jointly with Neston Town Council. This will be the last time the competition will be held, and the cast-iron plaque will be displayed outside Neston Town Hall.

 

 

 

 

 


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies