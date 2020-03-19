19 Mar 2020 - Neston Civic Society Meeting & Talk - POSTPONED

Published: 11th March 2020 10:15

Neston Civic Society have postponed their scheduled meeting and talk planned for March 19.

Chairman Rob Ward said: "We are conscious that older people are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, and many of our members are elderly or in contact with older people. We are grateful to our speaker, Gillian Williams, for offering to give her talk on Puddington at a later date.

"Meanwhile the committee will continue to keep a close eye on Neston, and to comment on local planning applications at our monthly meetings.

"We will decide about future talks when we see how the epidemic is progressing."

Contact: Janet Griffiths 0151 336 5478, email janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com

Members were delighted to hear that Neston & Little Neston had won the Award for the Most Improved Village in Cheshire. The Society had entered the Best Kept Village competition since 2005, recently entering jointly with Neston Town Council. This will be the last time the competition will be held, and the cast-iron plaque will be displayed outside Neston Town Hall.

