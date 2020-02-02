1 & 2 Feb 2020 - Gordale Food Festival

Published: 6th January 2020 10:26

If you're a foodie, you'll love this tasty weekend! Come along and visit Gordale's 4th Annual Food Festival for a delicious treat...

There will be special appearances by celebrity chef Paul Askew and a surprise guest chef. Featuring live cooking demonstrations at 1pm and 3pm on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February, food tastings and a fabulous Farmers' Market with over 30 speciality purveyors of artisan food and drink.

More details to follow, so watch this space.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February 2020, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Gordale Garden & Home

Chester High Road,

Burton,

Neston,

Cheshire,

CH64 8TF

0151 336 2116

