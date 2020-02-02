  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
1 & 2 Feb 2020 - Gordale Food Festival

Published: 6th January 2020 10:26

If you're a foodie, you'll love this tasty weekend! Come along and visit Gordale's 4th Annual Food Festival for a delicious treat...

Gordale Food Festival 2019

There will be special appearances by celebrity chef Paul Askew and a surprise guest chef. Featuring live cooking demonstrations at 1pm and 3pm on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February, food tastings and a fabulous Farmers' Market with over 30 speciality purveyors of artisan food and drink.

More details to follow, so watch this space.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February 2020, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Gordale Garden & Home
Chester High Road,
Burton,
Neston,
Cheshire,
CH64 8TF

0151 336 2116

Comments

