22 Mar 2020 - Mothers Day at Ness Gardens

Published: 5th March 2020 09:37

Visit Ness this Mothers Day and spend some quality time in our beautiful grounds - all mums go free!

Mother's Day can be a joyous occasion, honouring and celebrating motherhood, but it can also be a difficult time for some people.

This year Ness is welcoming all mums to enjoy free entry to the gardens. This may be dads who take on both roles, those who have lost children or even siblings who have taken on the role of ‘mum'. We welcome you all to enjoy the peacefulness of being at Ness.

On all day: 10am-5pm

Sunday 22 March 2020



Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

CH64 4AY

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.