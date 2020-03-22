22 Mar 2020 - Mothers Day at Ness Gardens
|Published: 5th March 2020 09:37
Visit Ness this Mothers Day and spend some quality time in our beautiful grounds - all mums go free!
Mother's Day can be a joyous occasion, honouring and celebrating motherhood, but it can also be a difficult time for some people.
This year Ness is welcoming all mums to enjoy free entry to the gardens. This may be dads who take on both roles, those who have lost children or even siblings who have taken on the role of ‘mum'. We welcome you all to enjoy the peacefulness of being at Ness.
On all day: 10am-5pm
Sunday 22 March 2020
Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.