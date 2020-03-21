  • Bookmark this page

Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
21 Mar 2020 - Wedding Open Day at Ness Gardens

Published: 24th February 2020 09:55

With the help of Ness Gardens' expert wedding planners you will be able to get a taste of what Ness has to offer as a venue and the opportunity to ask all those questions you have about your special day.

Ness Gardens Wedding Open Day

Throughout the day you will be able to...

* See the Rock Garden, where our wedding ceremonies take place.

* Explore photographic opportunities around the garden.

* Discuss menus, speak to our catering team, try canape and drink samples.

* See the Hulme room set up as a wedding ceremony and view table set ups too.

* Discuss your special day in detail with the Ness team.

* Speak to a selection of local suppliers who regularly provide wedding services at Ness.

 Saturday 21 March, 11am to 2pm

Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY

 

