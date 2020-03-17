Cancelled - Wedding Open Day at Ness Gardens

Published: 17th March 2020 12:36

The gardens and visitor centre remain open for the time being, but all public events are cancelled.

With the help of Ness Gardens' expert wedding planners you will be able to get a taste of what Ness has to offer as a venue and the opportunity to ask all those questions you have about your special day.

Throughout the day you will be able to...

* See the Rock Garden, where our wedding ceremonies take place.

* Explore photographic opportunities around the garden.

* Discuss menus, speak to our catering team, try canape and drink samples.

* See the Hulme room set up as a wedding ceremony and view table set ups too.

* Discuss your special day in detail with the Ness team.

* Speak to a selection of local suppliers who regularly provide wedding services at Ness.

Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

CH64 4AY

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.