27 Jan 2020 - Little Explorers at RSPB Burton Mere

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:43

Come along with your budding wildlife adventurers for a journey through the seasons at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands near Neston.

This brand new event, for families with children aged five and under, starts with a story and is packed with creative ideas and surprises; getting you outside and playing in nature.

Please dress for the weather - pack your wellies! Entrance fee includes juice for the kids and a hot drink for grown ups, and access to the rest of the reserve after the event. Sandwiches and other refreshments available to buy for lunch in the visitor centre afterwards.

Price: £5 per child (£4 RSPB Wildlife Explorer members); accompanying siblings half-price. No booking required, just arrive at the visitor centre to pay ready for a 10am start.

Monday 27 January 2020,10.00am - 11.30am



RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands,

Puddington Lane,

Burton,

Cheshire,

CH64 5SF



Telephone: 0151 353 2728

Future dates:

Monday 10 February 2020

Monday 24 February 2020

Monday 9 March 2020

Monday 23 March 2020

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.