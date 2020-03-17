  • Bookmark this page

Cancelled - Little Explorers at RSPB Burton Mere

Published: 17th March 2020 11:31

The event planned for March 30th has been cancelled. New dates will be advised in due course.

Little Explorers

This brand new event, for families with children aged five and under, starts with a story and is packed with creative ideas and surprises; getting you outside and playing in nature.

Please dress for the weather - pack your wellies! Entrance fee includes juice for the kids and a hot drink for grown ups, and access to the rest of the reserve after the event. Sandwiches and other refreshments available to buy for lunch in the visitor centre afterwards.

Price: £5 per child (£4 RSPB Wildlife Explorer members); accompanying siblings half-price. No booking required, just arrive at the visitor centre to pay ready for a 10am start.

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands,
Puddington Lane,
Burton,
Cheshire,
CH64 5SF

Telephone: 0151 353 2728

