6 Jan 2020 - Neston Earth Group Meeting - All Welcome

Neston Earth Group will be meeting again in January.

The next meeting of the Neston Earth Group will take place at Neston Community Youth Centre on Monday 6th January, 5.30 - 7pm. New members are welcomed and can drop in at any point if they can't get there for the start.

The meeting will be based around sharing a map of information about local projects, hearing any further updates from group members and offering up further ideas.

The Neston Earth Group has been formed as a collection of people from the local community who are interested in helping the environment local and national. All ideas of community engagement are welcome. They aim to participate in projects that will make our community greener, with the motto "Think Globally, Act Locally".

There have been two meetings of the Earth Group so far in which various ideas for involvement have been discussed and in the last meeting, Simon Brown joined us as a guest speaker from Transition Chester to fill us in on what their organisation is doing.

For example, food waste is a big issue that Transition Chester is tackling. They have an apple press, which can be loaned out to schools or other community groups. Community issues such as Energy Co-operatives, mental health improvement, green gyms, vegetables and herb growing, tree planting and food waste apps are all ideas that have been raised.

Youngest member Leighton Jones from Parkgate Primary School inspired with his action on initiatives such as "raising the green flag" for recycling school uniforms and his impressive success in helping to introduce uniforms made from plastic bottles. These are available in To Be Uniform in Neston. Young people are crucial in making the community greener and all ages are welcome at the meetings.

There is potential for group trips following future meetings. For example, the town of Todmordon has had success with the Incredible Edible project which involves using public spaces for growing vegetables and herbs. They offer tours and even cooking lessons.

For more information or to be added to the mailing list, email nestonearthgroup@gmail.com.

