26 Feb 2020 - Dementia Cafe at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 26th February 2020 05:53

The Blue Bicycle at The Cross in Neston hosts monthly memory cafés, in partnership with Dementia Together Wirral.

Whether you are a carer of someone who lives with dementia or you personally live with the condition, formally diagnosed or not, you are welcome to go along. It will be a couple of hours of socialising, reminiscing, sharing experiences as well as making friends and enjoying a nice coffee!

Just drop in and relax....

Wednesday 26 February 2020, 3-5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

