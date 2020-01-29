29 Jan 2020 - Dementia Cafe at The Blue Bicycle
|Published: 9th January 2020 10:20
The Blue Bicycle at The Cross in Neston hosts monthly memory cafés, in partnership with Dementia Together Wirral.
Whether you are a carer of someone who lives with dementia or you personally live with the condition, formally diagnosed or not, you are welcome to go along. It will be a couple of hours of socialising, reminiscing, sharing experiences as well as making friends and enjoying a nice coffee!
Just drop in and relax....
Wednesday 29 January 2020, 3-5pm
(No date in December)
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB
Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
