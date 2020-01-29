  • Bookmark this page

29 Jan 2020 - Dementia Cafe at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 9th January 2020 10:20

The Blue Bicycle at The Cross in Neston hosts monthly memory cafés, in partnership with Dementia Together Wirral.

Dementia Cafe at The Blue Bicycle

Whether you are a carer of someone who lives with dementia or  you personally live with the condition, formally diagnosed or not, you are welcome to go along.  It will be a couple of hours of socialising, reminiscing, sharing experiences as well as making friends and enjoying a nice coffee!

Just drop in and relax....

Wednesday 29 January 2020, 3-5pm

(No date in December)

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk


