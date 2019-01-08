  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
8 Jan 2019 - Friends of Flint Meadow Inaugural Meeting

Published: 20th December 2019 12:24

A Friends of Flint Meadow Meeting will take place in January.

This meeting follows on from last year's launch meeting of a new community group, which was established to support the future maintenance of Flint Meadow in Neston and to deliver community activities.

Flint Meadow, Neston

The Friends of Flint Meadow are encouraging local residents to get involved and assist in future planning by attending the meeting, which will provide an update on the Friends of Flint Meadow Committee and election of posts.

Following on from the AGM there will be an informal meeting to allow residents to:

· Contribute towards setting aims and objectives

· Find out how to get involved

· Plan a community event (all ideas welcome!)

Please get in touch with Rural Localities (Cheshire West and Chester Council) if you are able to attend, or wish to submit any ideas: rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Wednesday 8 January 2019, 6.30pm

Neston Community Youth Centre
Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE

