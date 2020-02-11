11 Feb 2020 - Illustrated Talk at Burton Manor

The Rise and Fall of Bees Seeds - a Talk by Edward Hilditch

Edward will explain the rise and fall of the Bees Seeds company established by A K Bulley in 1906. The first catalogue offered over four thousand varieties of flower and vegetable seeds at 1d a packet.

The company expanded rapidly and moved from Ness to Sealand where eventually it had an estate of one thousand acres. The company sold seeds in Woolworths and by the 1960s were selling 30 million packets of seeds a year.

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 7 for 7.15pm start.

Tickets

Full Fee: £8 (£6.50 Friends of Burton Manor Gardens)

Includes tea, coffee and soft drinks



By Post: Burton Manor Gardens, c/o Burton Manor, The Village, Burton, Neston CH64 5SJ

By Telephone: - 0151 336 6154 - Answerphone service - please leave a message with your phone number & your call will be returned

By E-mail:- burtonmanorgardens@gmail.com

You can pay for the course by either cash or by cheque made out to ‘Friends of Burton Manor Gardens'

Please note that this event will be held in the Burton Manor Music Room, on the Ground Floor

