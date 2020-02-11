  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

11 Feb 2020 - Illustrated Talk at Burton Manor

Published: 22nd January 2020 13:34

The Rise and Fall of Bees Seeds - a Talk by Edward Hilditch

Bees Seeds

Edward will explain the rise and fall of the Bees Seeds company established by A K Bulley in 1906. The first catalogue offered over four thousand varieties of flower and vegetable seeds at 1d a packet.

The company expanded rapidly and moved from Ness to Sealand where eventually it had an estate of one thousand acres. The company sold seeds in Woolworths and by the 1960s were selling 30 million packets of seeds a year.  


 Tuesday 11 February 2020, 7 for 7.15pm start.

Tickets

Full Fee: £8 (£6.50 Friends of Burton Manor Gardens)

Includes tea, coffee and soft drinks

By Post: Burton Manor Gardens, c/o Burton Manor, The Village, Burton, Neston CH64 5SJ
By Telephone: - 0151 336 6154 - Answerphone service - please leave a message with your phone number & your call will be returned

By E-mail:- burtonmanorgardens@gmail.com

You can pay for the course by either cash or by cheque made out to ‘Friends of Burton Manor Gardens'

Please note that this event will be held in the Burton Manor Music Room, on the Ground Floor


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies