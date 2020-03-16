  • Bookmark this page

16 Mar 2020 - Parkgate Society Meeting

Published: 18th February 2020 08:32

The next meeting of the Parkgate Society will feature a talk on 'Wirral Smugglers & Wreckers' by Gavin Chappell

smugglers

In the eighteenth and nineteenth century, the Wirral Peninsula was a hotbed of smuggling and wrecking. The inhabitants exploited their proximity to the great port of Liverpool not only to plunder passing ships but also to smuggle in contraband from vessels moored in remote anchorages. Foremost among the smugglers was Poll Jones, the proprietor of the coastal tavern popularly known after her byname - Mother Redcap.

New members welcome, entry is free on your first visit.
 

Monday 16 March 2020, 8pm

Cranston Suite
Neston Cricket Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

For more information please call 0151 336 2917

Coming up:

20 Apr. - ‘The Bibby Line' Christina Spencer 18 May - ‘Raptors of the Wirral and their Conservation' - Jimmi Hill  


 

 
