17 Feb 2019 - Parkgate Society Meeting
|Published: 17th February 2020 08:15
The next meeting of the Parkgate Society will feature a talk on 'The Lost Halls of Wirral' by Gavin Hunter
Monday 17 February 2020, 8pm
Cranston Suite
Neston Cricket Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
For more information please call 0151 336 2917
Coming up:
16 Mar. - ‘Wirral Smugglers & Wreckers' - Gavin Chappell
20 Apr. - ‘The Bibby Line' Christina Spencer 18 May - ‘Raptors of the Wirral and their Conservation' - Jimmi Hill
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.