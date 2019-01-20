20 Jan 2019 - Parkgate Society Meeting
Published: 6th January 2020
The next meeting of the Parkgate Society will feature a talk on ‘The Parkgate Mosquito ... Apollo, Luna, Juno, Zephyrus and the American President' by Dr Peter Enevoldson
Monday 20 January 2020, 8pm
Cranston Suite
Neston Cricket Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
For more information please call 0151 336 2917
Coming up:
16 Mar. - ‘Wirral Smugglers & Wreckers' - Gavin Chappell
20 Apr. - ‘The Bibby Line' Christina Spencer 18 May - ‘Raptors of the Wirral and their Conservation' - Jimmi Hill
