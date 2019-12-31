  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
31 Dec 2019 - New Year's Eve at Neston Royal British Legion

Published: 27th December 2019 08:43

Usher in 2020 at Neston's Royal British Legion, with the amazing Steph Miles as Dolly Parton.

Steph Miles as Dolly Parton

With a disco to start and end the night, this is sure to be a glittering occasion.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for £8, or you can pay £10 on the door - provided it's not sold out, so don't hang about!

Tuesday 31 December 2019, 7pm - 1am

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

