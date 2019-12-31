31 Dec 2019 - New Year's Eve at Neston Royal British Legion
|Published: 27th December 2019 08:43
Usher in 2020 at Neston's Royal British Legion, with the amazing Steph Miles as Dolly Parton.
With a disco to start and end the night, this is sure to be a glittering occasion.
Early bird tickets are on sale now for £8, or you can pay £10 on the door - provided it's not sold out, so don't hang about!
Tuesday 31 December 2019, 7pm - 1am
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
