31 Dec 2019 - New Year's Eve at Neston Royal British Legion

Published: 27th December 2019 08:43

Usher in 2020 at Neston's Royal British Legion, with the amazing Steph Miles as Dolly Parton.

With a disco to start and end the night, this is sure to be a glittering occasion.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for £8, or you can pay £10 on the door - provided it's not sold out, so don't hang about!

Tuesday 31 December 2019, 7pm - 1am

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

