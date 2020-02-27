27 Feb 2020 - Wirral Bird Club Meeting

Published: 24th February 2020 10:34

Wirral Bird Club caters for all who have a common interest in wild birds - from the mildly curious to the keen, from the beginner to the experienced - all are welcome.

The next meeting features "Birding in the Isle of Avalon" - an illustrated presentation by Mike Roberts.

Mike says:"The talk is based on my visits to the Somerset Levels over the last twenty years.

"It aims to show the diversity of habitats and the conservation successes over recent years. It features the return of species such as the Bittern and Cranes, with newly establishing species such as Great White and Cattle Egrets looked at.

"Other species such as Water Vole, Otter and Large Blue Butterflies are also covered."

The attached photograph, of a Bittern, was taken by Mike.

This illustrated presentation will take place at Kingsmead School Hall, Bertram Drive, Hoylake, CH47 0LL on Thursday 27 February from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits. This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at www.wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.