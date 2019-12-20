20 Dec 2019 - Local Author Book Signing at Paisley Grey

Following the successful launch of his new book on the early Neston collieries, local author Anthony Annakin-Smith will be holding a book-signing event at Paisley Grey.

He will be available to sign copies of ‘The Neston Collieries, 1759-1855: An Industrial Revolution in Rural Cheshire' as well as his best-selling ‘Wirral Walks: 100 Miles of the Best Walks in the Area'.

Anthony said: "‘Books are always a popular gift at Christmas and I know these publications have particular appeal for local people, so they could be a way to solve those tricky present-buying problems."

The new collieries book chronicles the extraordinary events that happened at the local mines including acts of devastating sabotage and the use of underground canals. The walk book has 27 walks across the Wirral including several in or near Neston. More information about the books can be found at nestoncollieries.org.

Friday 20 December 2019, 2-3pm

Paisley Grey

29 High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

