10 Jan 2020 - Free Entry Day at Ness Gardens
|Published: 6th January 2020 09:06
Ness Gardens is celebrating the life of its founder, Arthur Bulley, and his contributions to the gardens, with a free entry day this Friday.
On what would have been Arthur's 159th birthday, you can explore the gardens free of charge and, if you wish, you can join a free guided tour with sagacious garden guide Janet Jarvis, starting at 11am from the Visitors' Centre.
Friday 10 January 2020, 10am to 4.30pm (guided walk 11am)
Ness Gardens
Neston Road
Ness
CH64 4AY
Comments
