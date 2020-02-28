  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
28 Feb 2020 - Folk, Blues & Beyond Night in Burton

Published: 18th February 2020 08:37

Local group Simple Folk are hosting acoustic music evenings on the last Friday of each month, in the Sports & Social Club behind Gladstone Village Hall, Burton.

Folk, Blues and Beyond at Gladstone Village Hall

 Come along to sing, play, listen...and drink. All talents welcome.

These evenings provide a wonderful opportunity to make and play music, listen to others or just relax at the bar. There are many talented folk in the local community, some involved in other activities; bowls, snooker, cricket, tennis, who also like to sing or play.

The club has excellent facilities including a PA system (with mikes, leads, etc all provided) and a well-stocked bar,

Your hosts for these evenings of music are Simple Folk', a local band of musicians comprising Nigel Spencer, Patrick Kearney, George and Alan Blackburn. They have an eclectic repertoire but focus on Irish and English folk and popular melodic songs with harmony and interesting solos.

For more information you can contact :

Alan on 07935 687024,

Nigel on 07941 672610

Friday 28 February 2020, 7pm to 11pm

Sports & Social Club
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

Upcoming dates:

Friday 27th March to celebrate St. Patrick's day, a special night of Irish-themed music.

 

