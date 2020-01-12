11 & 12 Jan 2020 - Hedgehog Weekend at Ness Gardens

Published: 7th January 2020 10:10

Come along to Ness Gardens for a weekend of hedgehog activities and get ready to support our prickly pals as they emerge from hibernation in the Spring.

Saturday 11 January

First Aid for Hedgehogs, 1-3pm

This one-day workshop will show you what approaches and techniques you can use if you encounter a hog in need.

This short but insightful course will guide you through the steps you need to take to ensure that you can confidently deal with an injured hedgehog before getting expert vetinerary assistance.

Learn simple but effective techniques from a local conservation expert.

FREE. Places are limited, so please book online.

Helping Hedgehogs (under 16s) 11am to 12noon

This short, 1-hour workshop is perfect for a younger audience who want to learn how they can help sickly hogs.

Note, children must be supervised at all times.

FREE. Places limited, so please book online.

Sunday 12 January

Hedgehog Crafts, 11.30am - 1.30pm

Get hedgehog creative with Ness Gardens Education Team. This workshop is perfect for younger children who want to try their hand at making some fun hedgehog crafts which they can take away with them.

FREE, but please book online.

Build and Decorate a Hedgehog Feeder, 10am-11am

Learn how to build and decorate your very own hedgehog feeder.

This short workshop is ideal for those who want to know more about caring for hedgehogs in their own garden. By creating a feeder you can ensure that any hedgehogs in your area will be kept fed during the cold winter months.

FREE, but please book online

Ness Gardens

Neston Road

Ness

CH64 4AY

