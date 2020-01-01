  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Upcoming Events

19 Mar 2019 - Book Signing & Talk with Amanda Owen - The Yorkshire Shepherdess

Published: 8th January 2020 14:40

As seen on TV!   Amanda Owen will be coming to the Wirral this March, to sign copies of her new book, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Amanda Owen

Amanda's life is one of old-fashioned values, hard graft and plenty of love. She, like her life, is extraordinary' - Ben Fogle

Three bestselling books, two hit TV series, 1000 sheep, nine ‘free range' children, one husband and an assortment of farmyard animals - life for Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess, is anything but dull!

A Sunday Times bestselling author, Amanda's warm and entertaining accounts of the ups and downs of daily life at Ravenseat, a remote hill farm high in the Yorkshire Dales, have charmed readers everywhere. The hit TV series, Our Yorkshire Farm, featuring the family has captivated more than 2 million viewers each week enthralled by their tough but inspiring way of life.

In Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, the latest instalment from Ravenseat, Amanda brings readers up-to-date with life on the farm. From tackling the long, brutal winter of 2018, to sharing a love of wild swimming with the children, life at Ravenseat is truly in tune with nature.

Finally the Owen family put down permanent roots in their beloved Swaledale. Ravenseat has been a tenant farm for generations, so when Amanda spots a nearby farmhouse up for sale it's the perfect opportunity for the family to plan for the future. A full and eventful renovation project ensues, introducing colourful new characters and more than a few hilarious hiccups along the way. With Amanda's trademark Yorkshire grit and good humour, this is a charming glimpse into a rural way of life unchanged for generations in this Dales community.

Praise for previous titles:

'A really lovely, lyrical story of the ups and downs of their lives'  Daily Mail

'An entertaining and enlightening read'  Woman and Home

'Delightful'  The Dalesman

'Captures perfectly the spirit of life at Ravenseat'  Daily Telegraph

Tickets £16

 

Thursday 19 March 2020, 7pm for 7.30pm start

Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa
Neston Road
Thornton Hough
CH63 1JF
 

Linghams Booksellers

 Neston Life

