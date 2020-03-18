Postponed - Book Signing & Talk with Amanda Owen - The Yorkshire Shepherdess

Published: 18th March 2020 14:44

In light of the latest Government advice issued regarding the Coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) and avoiding all non-essential contact and social gatherings, our event with Amanda Owen, The Yorkshire Shepherdess, on Thursday 19th March has been POSTPONED.

The event with Amanda will be rescheduled to a future date. All tickets will remain valid. All ticketholders will be contacted when the new date has been agreed. Anyone unable to make the re-arranged will be given a full refund. Those who booked tickets online via Ticket Quarter will receive an email confirming the postponement. Those who booked at the shop will be contacted by telephone.

As a team we hope to continue serving everyone with books and gifts for as long as we can. Thank you to everyone for their patience .

Sue, Mike and Team Linghams

Amanda's life is one of old-fashioned values, hard graft and plenty of love. She, like her life, is extraordinary' - Ben Fogle

Three bestselling books, two hit TV series, 1000 sheep, nine ‘free range' children, one husband and an assortment of farmyard animals - life for Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess, is anything but dull!

A Sunday Times bestselling author, Amanda's warm and entertaining accounts of the ups and downs of daily life at Ravenseat, a remote hill farm high in the Yorkshire Dales, have charmed readers everywhere. The hit TV series, Our Yorkshire Farm, featuring the family has captivated more than 2 million viewers each week enthralled by their tough but inspiring way of life.

In Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess, the latest instalment from Ravenseat, Amanda brings readers up-to-date with life on the farm. From tackling the long, brutal winter of 2018, to sharing a love of wild swimming with the children, life at Ravenseat is truly in tune with nature.

Finally the Owen family put down permanent roots in their beloved Swaledale. Ravenseat has been a tenant farm for generations, so when Amanda spots a nearby farmhouse up for sale it's the perfect opportunity for the family to plan for the future. A full and eventful renovation project ensues, introducing colourful new characters and more than a few hilarious hiccups along the way. With Amanda's trademark Yorkshire grit and good humour, this is a charming glimpse into a rural way of life unchanged for generations in this Dales community.

Praise for previous titles:

'A really lovely, lyrical story of the ups and downs of their lives' Daily Mail

'An entertaining and enlightening read' Woman and Home

'Delightful' The Dalesman

'Captures perfectly the spirit of life at Ravenseat' Daily Telegraph

Tickets £16

Thursday 19 March 2020, 7pm for 7.30pm start

Thornton Hall Hotel & Spa

Neston Road

Thornton Hough

CH63 1JF



