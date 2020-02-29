  • Bookmark this page

29 Feb 2020 - Neston Flicks Presents 'Downton Abbey'

Published: 24th February 2020 10:38
downton Abbey
 
The Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. 
 
 Neston Flicks is a friendly community cinema, run by local volunteers.
 Films run on the last Saturday of the month at Neston Civic Hall, from September to May.
 

Come and enjoy the usual Flicks formula of hot food, cake, licenced bar and great atmosphere at Neston Civic Hall. Doors open 6pm for the chance to enjoy a drink from the bar or tea and a slice of fresh cream cake.(Please note,no scouse this month as we're currently seeking a new supplier)

Films start at 7pm, with an interval halfway through, and usually finish around 9pm with a round of applause for the wonderful team of volunteers who make it all happen!

Pick up tickets from NCYC reception, Paisley Grey or call 0151 336 7805.

For all films, doors open 6pm and films start at 7pm.

Tickets £5 or £3 for 16s and under. 

To find out more or to join the friendly team at Neston Flicks, Zaria on 0151 336 7805, email zaria@nestoncyc.co.uk.

Saturday 29 February 2020. Doors open 6pm, Film at 7pm

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE


 
Neston Flicks
 
https://goo.gl/krfWA6

 

