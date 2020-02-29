29 Feb 2020 - Neston Flicks Presents 'Downton Abbey'

Published: 24th February 2020 10:38

The Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Neston Flicks is a friendly community cinema, run by local volunteers.

Films run on the last Saturday of the month at Neston Civic Hall, from September to May.

Come and enjoy the usual Flicks formula of hot food, cake, licenced bar and great atmosphere at Neston Civic Hall. Doors open 6pm for the chance to enjoy a drink from the bar or tea and a slice of fresh cream cake.(Please note,no scouse this month as we're currently seeking a new supplier)

Films start at 7pm, with an interval halfway through, and usually finish around 9pm with a round of applause for the wonderful team of volunteers who make it all happen!

Pick up tickets from NCYC reception, Paisley Grey or call 0151 336 7805.

Tickets £5 or £3 for 16s and under.

To find out more or to join the friendly team at Neston Flicks, Zaria on 0151 336 7805, email zaria@nestoncyc.co.uk.

Saturday 29 February 2020. Doors open 6pm, Film at 7pm

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64 9PE

