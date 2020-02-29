29 Feb 2020 - Neston Flicks Presents 'Downton Abbey'
|Published: 24th February 2020 10:38
Neston Flicks is a friendly community cinema, run by local volunteers.
Come and enjoy the usual Flicks formula of hot food, cake, licenced bar and great atmosphere at Neston Civic Hall. Doors open 6pm for the chance to enjoy a drink from the bar or tea and a slice of fresh cream cake.(Please note,no scouse this month as we're currently seeking a new supplier)
Films start at 7pm, with an interval halfway through, and usually finish around 9pm with a round of applause for the wonderful team of volunteers who make it all happen!
Pick up tickets from NCYC reception, Paisley Grey or call 0151 336 7805.
For all films, doors open 6pm and films start at 7pm.
Tickets £5 or £3 for 16s and under.
To find out more or to join the friendly team at Neston Flicks, Zaria on 0151 336 7805, email zaria@nestoncyc.co.uk.
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
