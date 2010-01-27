  • Bookmark this page

27 Jan-1 Feb 2020 - Health & Wellbeing Week at Neston Library

Published: 15th January 2020 12:44

There's something for everyone during Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library.

The Library is teaming up with a range of partners to offer a wide range of free activities to help improve your mental and physical wellbeing:

  • Monday 27 January, 10-11.30am, Adult craft and chat - adult colouring and knit and natter session
  • Monday 27 January, 10.30-11.15am, Hadlow Green Singers - Come and listen to some great music and start your week off on the right note!
  • Tuesday 28 January, 11.15-11.45am, Rhymetime with a healthy twist - very hungry caterpillar/code-a-pillar session
  • Tuesday 28 January, 6.00-7.30pm, Neston Collieries book launch talk, with Anthony Annakin-Smith
  • Wednesday 29 January, 10am-12pm, Wellbeing coffee morning, Cuppa and a chat - Martin Mullen playing classical guitarPlus a wide range of info stands including Body Positive, Healthwatch, Little Actors, Carers Trust 4 All, Brio and Lees Lane Ponds Friends Group. The latter group will also be leading a walk at 12pm from the library to the ponds and back again. The walk is around a mile in length (1 hr) and suitable clothing / footwear is advised.
  • Wednesday 29 January, 2-4pm, Social butterflies, adult craft session making butterflies for the Age Friendly Cheshire West Art project
  • Thursday 30 January, 10-11am, Driver safety course, Driving Safely for Longer (60+) course provided by Road Safety Team. Booking essential.
  • Thursday 30 January, 3.30-5.45pm, After school games club, Games club for children. Try out some classics as well as some new board games.
  • Friday 31 January, 11.15-11.45am, Rhymetime with a healthy twist - very hungry caterpillar/code-a-pillar session
  • Saturday 1 February, 10am-12pm, Lego club, enjoy some mindfulness Lego building and see what you can create. For all the family
  • Saturday 1 February, 10am-12pm, Mindfulness jars, Create your own resilience jar, full of positive thoughts and favourite objects.
For more information, or to book a place for any of the above activities, please contact the library:
 
Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE
Tel: 0151 337 4670
 
Neston Library
Comments

merrymac
At 19:11 on 15th January 2020, merrymac commented:
There is an incorrect time on Thursday 30 January, 2-4pm, Driver safety course. I double checked with the venue. Booking is essential at The Library 0151 337 4670
Carrie Spacey
At 20:26 on 15th January 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
What is the correct time, Brian?
merrymac
At 21:02 on 15th January 2020, merrymac commented:
I hoped you wouldn't ask me that.!!! I was in the Library but have forgotten. I THINK it's 1000 to 1100. If interested in going, please call them to book
Carrie Spacey
At 21:10 on 15th January 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
I've just re-checked and the source information from 'Your West Cheshire' says 2-4pm, but a later email from the Library agrees with you, so I've changed it above to 10-11am. Would be handy if the people sending it out could all agree! Either way, thank you for pointing it out.
merrymac
At 21:17 on 15th January 2020, merrymac commented:
My pleasure. To be fair, the Librarian checked her Bookings diary and IT STATED 10 to 1100.
About Cookies