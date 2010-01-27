27 Jan-1 Feb 2020 - Health & Wellbeing Week at Neston Library
There's something for everyone during Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library.
The Library is teaming up with a range of partners to offer a wide range of free activities to help improve your mental and physical wellbeing:
- Monday 27 January, 10-11.30am, Adult craft and chat - adult colouring and knit and natter session
- Monday 27 January, 10.30-11.15am, Hadlow Green Singers - Come and listen to some great music and start your week off on the right note!
- Tuesday 28 January, 11.15-11.45am, Rhymetime with a healthy twist - very hungry caterpillar/code-a-pillar session
- Tuesday 28 January, 6.00-7.30pm, Neston Collieries book launch talk, with Anthony Annakin-Smith
- Wednesday 29 January, 10am-12pm, Wellbeing coffee morning, Cuppa and a chat - Martin Mullen playing classical guitarPlus a wide range of info stands including Body Positive, Healthwatch, Little Actors, Carers Trust 4 All, Brio and Lees Lane Ponds Friends Group. The latter group will also be leading a walk at 12pm from the library to the ponds and back again. The walk is around a mile in length (1 hr) and suitable clothing / footwear is advised.
- Wednesday 29 January, 2-4pm, Social butterflies, adult craft session making butterflies for the Age Friendly Cheshire West Art project
- Thursday 30 January, 10-11am, Driver safety course, Driving Safely for Longer (60+) course provided by Road Safety Team. Booking essential.
- Thursday 30 January, 3.30-5.45pm, After school games club, Games club for children. Try out some classics as well as some new board games.
- Friday 31 January, 11.15-11.45am, Rhymetime with a healthy twist - very hungry caterpillar/code-a-pillar session
- Saturday 1 February, 10am-12pm, Lego club, enjoy some mindfulness Lego building and see what you can create. For all the family
- Saturday 1 February, 10am-12pm, Mindfulness jars, Create your own resilience jar, full of positive thoughts and favourite objects.
