What's On? 27 Jan-1 Feb 2020 - Health & Wellbeing Week at Neston Library Published: 15th January 2020 12:44 There's something for everyone during Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library.

The Library is teaming up with a range of partners to offer a wide range of free activities to help improve your mental and physical wellbeing: Monday 27 January, 10-11.30am, Adult craft and chat - adult colouring and knit and natter session

Monday 27 January, 10.30-11.15am, Hadlow Green Singers - Come and listen to some great music and start your week off on the right note! Tuesday 28 January, 11.15-11.45am, Rhymetime with a healthy twist - very hungry caterpillar/code-a-pillar session Tuesday 28 January, 6.00-7.30pm, Neston Collieries book launch talk, with Anthony Annakin-Smith Wednesday 29 January, 10am-12pm, Wellbeing coffee morning, Cuppa and a chat - Martin Mullen playing classical guitarPlus a wide range of info stands including Body Positive, Healthwatch, Little Actors, Carers Trust 4 All, Brio and Lees Lane Ponds Friends Group. The latter group will also be leading a walk at 12pm from the library to the ponds and back again. The walk is around a mile in length (1 hr) and suitable clothing / footwear is advised. Wednesday 29 January, 2-4pm, Social butterflies, adult craft session making butterflies for the Age Friendly Cheshire West Art project Thursday 30 January, 10-11am, Driver safety course, Driving Safely for Longer (60+) course provided by Road Safety Team. Booking essential. Thursday 30 January, 3.30-5.45pm, After school games club, Games club for children. Try out some classics as well as some new board games. Friday 31 January, 11.15-11.45am, Rhymetime with a healthy twist - very hungry caterpillar/code-a-pillar session Saturday 1 February, 10am-12pm, Lego club, enjoy some mindfulness Lego building and see what you can create. For all the family Saturday 1 February, 10am-12pm, Mindfulness jars, Create your own resilience jar, full of positive thoughts and favourite objects. For more information, or to book a place for any of the above activities, please contact the library: Neston Library Parkgate Road Neston CH64 6QE Tel: 0151 337 4670

