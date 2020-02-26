26 Feb 2020 - The Orenda Roadshow at The Neston Club

Published: 16th January 2020 10:26

Lingham's is delighted to welcome a fabulous collection of ELEVEN best-selling crime-fiction writers as The Orenda Roadshow pulls into town.

It brings with it writers from Finland, Norway, Germany, France and the UK to discuss their novels, their writing heroes, what makes them write, the crime-fiction genre and much, much more!

Authors joining us on the evening include:

Helen FitzGerald (Worst Case Scenario and Ash Mountain; author of The Cry)

Louise Beech (Call Me Star Girl and I Am Dust)

Thomas Enger (Inborn and Death Deserved)

Johana Gustawsson (Block 46 and Blood Song)

Simone Buchholz (Blue Night and Mexico Street)

Antti Tuomainen (The Man Who Died and Little Siberia)

Michael J. Malone (A Suitable Lie and In the Absence of Miracles)

Matt Wesolowski (Six Stories and Beast)

Vanda Symon (Overkill and Containment)

Will Carver (Good Samaritans and Nothing Important Happened Today)

Kjell Ola Dahl (The Courier and Sister)

or call 0151 342 7290

Tickets £10

Wednesday 26 February 2020, 7 for 7.30pm start



Parkgate Clubhouse, The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ



