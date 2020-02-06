6 Feb 2020 - Macmillan Bus in Neston
One of the Macmillan Mobile Support and Information buses will be in Neston on Thursday February 6.
Everyone is welcome to use the service. Whether you have a cancer diagnosis, have a friend or relative affected by cancer, or are worried about cancer in any way at all, there are lots of ways that Macmillan can support you - medically, financially, emotionally and practically.
A dedicated mobile team of highly-qualified Macmillan professionals travel across the UK on a fleet of six big green Macmillan buses: Basil, Bertie, Beryl, Betty, Bronwen and Dougie. One of these is coming to town, so make a note in your diary to pop down to the Market Square.
Thursday 6 February 2020, 10am to 4pm
Market Square (Brook St Entrance)
Neston
CH64 9XJ
