6 Feb 2020 - Macmillan Bus in Neston

Published: 20th January 2020 09:06

One of the Macmillan Mobile Support and Information buses will be in Neston on Thursday February 6.

macmillan bus

Everyone is welcome to use the service. Whether you have a cancer diagnosis, have a friend or relative affected by cancer, or are worried about cancer in any way at all, there are lots of ways that Macmillan can support you - medically, financially, emotionally and practically.

A dedicated mobile team of highly-qualified Macmillan professionals travel across the UK on a fleet of six big green Macmillan buses: Basil, Bertie, Beryl, Betty, Bronwen and Dougie.  One of these is coming to town, so make a note in your diary to pop down to the Market Square.

Thursday 6 February 2020, 10am to 4pm

Market Square (Brook St Entrance)
Neston
CH64 9XJ

