The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
23 Feb 2020 - Wedding Showcase & Open Day at The Neston Club

Published: 21st January 2020 09:36

What a stunning setting for a wedding!

Wedding Showcase at The Neston Club

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club offers a wonderful location for your perfect day.  Come along and have a look for yourselves at the upcoming Wedding Showcase & Open Day.

You'll have the opportunity to tour the venue, meet the team and some local suppliers, including: Cheeky Chilli Events; Coverstory Weddings & Events; Face to Face Wirral; Isabelle Ices and Bellissima Brides.

All this, and a free glass of fizz!

Sunday 23 February 2020, 1.30 - 3.30pm

FREE ENTRY

The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

