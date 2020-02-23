23 Feb 2020 - Wedding Showcase & Open Day at The Neston Club
What a stunning setting for a wedding!
The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club offers a wonderful location for your perfect day. Come along and have a look for yourselves at the upcoming Wedding Showcase & Open Day.
You'll have the opportunity to tour the venue, meet the team and some local suppliers, including: Cheeky Chilli Events; Coverstory Weddings & Events; Face to Face Wirral; Isabelle Ices and Bellissima Brides.
All this, and a free glass of fizz!
Sunday 23 February 2020, 1.30 - 3.30pm
FREE ENTRY
The Parkgate Clubhouse at The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
