  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

15 Feb 2020 - Cuppa and a Chat With CWAC Councillors

Published: 21st January 2020 12:03

Pop down to speak to Cheshire West and Chester Councillors Louise Gittins and Andy Williams at their monthly 'Cuppa and a Chat' session at Neston Town Hall.

CWAC Councillors Gittins and Williams - monthly surgery in Neston

All residents from the area are welcome to attend. If you have any issues that you wish to raise, please come along. We will be able to update you with the latest news on local issues.

This month, the first hour will be general issues, and the second will be specifically about bus travel locally.

Enjoy free refreshments, too!
 

Both of our contact details can be found on the council website www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

 Saturday 15 February 2020, 10am to 12 noon

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies