15 Feb 2020 - Cuppa and a Chat With CWAC Councillors

Published: 21st January 2020 12:03

Pop down to speak to Cheshire West and Chester Councillors Louise Gittins and Andy Williams at their monthly 'Cuppa and a Chat' session at Neston Town Hall.

All residents from the area are welcome to attend. If you have any issues that you wish to raise, please come along. We will be able to update you with the latest news on local issues.

This month, the first hour will be general issues, and the second will be specifically about bus travel locally.

Enjoy free refreshments, too!

Both of our contact details can be found on the council website www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Saturday 15 February 2020, 10am to 12 noon

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

