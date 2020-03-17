Cancelled - Cuppa and a Chat With CWAC Councillors

Published: 17th March 2020 16:41

The monthly surgeries held by Cheshire West and Chester Councillors Louise Gittins and Andy Williams at Neston Town Hall have been postponed for the time being.

New dates will be advised as soon as the situation improves.

All residents from the area are welcome to attend. If you have any issues that you wish to raise, please come along. We will be able to update you with the latest news on local issues.

Enjoy free refreshments, too!

Both of our contact details can be found on the council website www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.