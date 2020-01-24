24 Jan 2020 - Neston Players Presentation Night

Neston Players' next production will be Robert Bolt's 'A Man for All Seasons', to be performed at the Civic Hall from May 13-16.

A presentation night is taking place on Friday 24 January, 7.30pm at Neston Community Youth Centre. Anyone is welcome to come along to find out about available roles - onstage, backstage and front of house.

Synopsis

"A Man for All Seasons" is a tense and tautly written play about the clash between Kind Henry VIII and his Lord Chancellor , Thomas More which occurs when More declines to support the King's proposal to divorce his wife Catherine of Aragon so that he might remarry to Anne Boleyn. The play depicts the confrontation between Church and State and More is portrayed as an eloquent and principled individual whose tenacity and steadfastness leads to his unwilling and tragic martyrdom.

The Production

The production will be directed by Martin Riley (‘King and Country'; ‘Goodnight Mr Tom') and staged under a proscenium arch in period costume. The script calls for ten men and three women. However, some roles can be doubled and there will be some degree of gender-blind casting, including the key role of ‘The Common Man'. Other roles, especially that of More himself will require a blend of intensity and humour which the play, despite its serious themes, is not deficient in. The play has opportunities across the cast for actors wishing to take on the challenge of a powerful and thought-provoking play.

Presentation Night

As ever, Neston Players will put on a Presentation Night, which on this occasion will be held on January 24th 2020, 7.30pm at NCYC Burton Rd, Little Neston, Neston CH64 9RE.

Auditions

These will be held on February 4th and 6th also at NCYC at 7.30-9.30pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about this play or wishing to audition should consider attending on these dates.

