20 Mar 2020 - Comedy Night at The Neston Club

Published: 29th January 2020 10:30

Coming up on Friday March 20th, there will be another fantastic night of comedy at the Neston Club's Parkgate Clubhouse.

MC Thomas Green (comedy circuit and festival regular) will introduce:

Lloyd Griffith

Former host of soccer AM, regular on TV shows such as 8 out of 10 Cats, Comedy Store & Drunk History

Noel James

Welsh comedian, Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist, regular at comedy clubs and festivals (including Glastonbury, Reading and Edinburgh) and BBC & C4.

Jack Gleadow

Hull comedian, winner of Amused Moose National New Comic Award in Edinburgh

Tickets £15 per person premium (front table for up to 8 people, includes table service) and £12 standard. Tickets are now available to buy from the Parkgate Clubhouse by calling 0151 336 4199 or by emailing enquiries@parkgateclubhouse.co.uk

There will be nachos and other snack food available to buy on the night, along with some great drinks promotions.

Friday 20 March 2020, 7.30pm

The Cranston

Parkgate Clubhouse

Neston Cricket Club

Station Road

Neston

CH64 6QJ

