  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

15 & 16 Feb 2020 - Gordale Wildlife Weekend

Published: 3rd February 2020 08:55

Take a walk on the wild side at Gordale's Wildlife Weekend, featuring TV personality, naturalist and author Simon King.

Simon King

Simon began his career when he was just a child, appearing in his father's wildlife drama, The Fox, and since then his passion for wildlife has continued to evolve. Simon is probably most well-known for filming, directing and presenting many award-winning TV programmes and films including Spingwatch, Big Cat Diary and Planet Earth.

In 2010, Simon was awarded an OBE for services to Wildlife Photography and Conservation. Throughout the years he has achieved over 10 awards for his conservation and nature work and has became ambassador for many charities including The Wildlife Trust, The Woodland Trust and the Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

This is your opportunity to meet Simon first hand, and ask questions and advice. Enjoy his informative talks at 1pm & 3pm each day - PLUS specialist wildlife and nature charities and groups will be available throughout the weekend offering support and advice.

This is a family friendly event. Children will have the opportunity to make their very own seed treat to take home and feed the birds*.

A once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Simon King - don't miss out!

*Small charge applies.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February, 11am to 4pm

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies