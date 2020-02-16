15 & 16 Feb 2020 - Gordale Wildlife Weekend

3rd February 2020

Take a walk on the wild side at Gordale's Wildlife Weekend, featuring TV personality, naturalist and author Simon King.



Simon began his career when he was just a child, appearing in his father's wildlife drama, The Fox, and since then his passion for wildlife has continued to evolve. Simon is probably most well-known for filming, directing and presenting many award-winning TV programmes and films including Spingwatch, Big Cat Diary and Planet Earth.

In 2010, Simon was awarded an OBE for services to Wildlife Photography and Conservation. Throughout the years he has achieved over 10 awards for his conservation and nature work and has became ambassador for many charities including The Wildlife Trust, The Woodland Trust and the Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

This is your opportunity to meet Simon first hand, and ask questions and advice. Enjoy his informative talks at 1pm & 3pm each day - PLUS specialist wildlife and nature charities and groups will be available throughout the weekend offering support and advice.

This is a family friendly event. Children will have the opportunity to make their very own seed treat to take home and feed the birds*.

A once in a lifetime opportunity to meet Simon King - don't miss out!

*Small charge applies.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February, 11am to 4pm

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

