8 Mar 2020 - 5k Charity Colour Fun Run from The Neston Club

Published: 4th February 2020 09:42

Get some exercise, get covered in coloured powder and, best of all, raise some money for a great cause!



Participants in a previous fun run in Parkgate, photo by David Sejrup

A 5k Fun Run will take place from and to the Neston Club in Station Road, Parkgate. Dress up, if you like, and there'll be some musical entertainment, too.

It's £10 to take part (pay cash on the day), with proceeds going to the Will Falck Memorial Fund for CLIC Sargent. Will, who had been an active member at the club for many years, sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 24, following a hard fought battle with cancer.

His friends and family have been fundraising ever since and would love to see as many of you as possible join them for the Fun Run in March.

All ages and abilities welcome!

Sunday 8 March 2020, Check In from 9am, race begins at 9.30am

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ



The Fun Run will be raising money for the memorial fund set up in the name of Will Falck, pictured above.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.