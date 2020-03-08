  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

8 Mar 2020 - 5k Charity Colour Fun Run from The Neston Club

Published: 4th February 2020 09:42

Get some exercise, get covered in coloured powder and, best of all, raise some money for a great cause!

Colour Run Parkgate
Participants in a previous fun run in Parkgate, photo by David Sejrup

A 5k Fun Run will take place from and to the Neston Club in Station Road, Parkgate.  Dress up, if you like, and there'll be some musical entertainment, too.

It's £10 to take part (pay cash on the day), with proceeds going to the Will Falck Memorial Fund for CLIC Sargent.  Will, who had been an active member at the club for many years, sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 24, following a hard fought battle with cancer.

His friends and family have been fundraising ever since and would love to see as many of you as possible join them for the Fun Run in March.

All ages and abilities welcome!

Sunday 8 March 2020, Check In from 9am, race begins at 9.30am

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Will Falck
The Fun Run will be raising money for the memorial fund set up in the name of Will Falck, pictured above.

